January 10, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Mahila Court for rape, under POCSO Act. Arul Selvan, a lorry driver, had kidnapped a Class X student and sexually assaulted her. Based on a complaint by the survivor’s parents, the accused was arrested. On the conclusion of the trial, the court sentenced the accused to 10 years jail and imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on him.