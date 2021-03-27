Man sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

Coimbatore

27 March 2021 05:59 IST

The Mahila Court on Thursday sentenced a man who was charged with raping a mentally challenged woman near Annur in May 2017 to 10 years of imprisonment. Legal sources said the accused, R. Saravanan (37), was booked by the Thudiyalur All Women Police for raping the 39-year-old victim. Mahila Court Judge Nandhini Devi on Thursday sentenced Saravanan to undergo10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 1,000, and two years simple imprisonment along with ₹ 500 fine. The sentences would run concurrently, the sources said.

Body found

The Tiruppur District Police found the body of a man, estimated to be 40 years old, near an apartment at Pongalur on Friday. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Further investigations are on.

