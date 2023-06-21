Man sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for murder

June 21, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Tuesday sentenced a 51-year-old man to undergo 10 years imprisonment for murdering his second wife in 2019.

The accused Dharman of Appakudal who lost his first wife and had second marriage with Vijayasanthi, 24, of Mungilpatti, was enraged she speaking over mobile phone. On January 30, 2019, Dharman found her talking over mobile phone in the early morning and an altercation broke out between the couple. She threw a utensil on him and locked the house from inside.

Angered by it, Dharman took out a spade and broke open the door and attacked her with the tool. She died on the spot. Dharman surrendered before the Appakudal Village Administrative Officer who handed him over to the police. Appakudal police registered a case and arrested him and lodged at prison.

