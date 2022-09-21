Man sentenced three years RI under POCSO Act in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur District Fast Track Mahila Court on Tuesday sentenced a man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to the police, on January 14, 2022, a nine-year-old girl from the district who was studying in class V was sexually assaulted by G. Selvendran (37), when her parents went to work. The girl alerted her mother, and they lodged a complaint at Kongu Nagar All Women Police Station.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused and invoked the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was remanded in Judicial custody.

District Fast Track Mahila Court judge S. Nagarajan sentenced the accused to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the accused.