Coimbatore

Man sentenced for sexually assaulting minor

istrict mahila court here on Tuesday sentenced a 52-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in O-Valley in Gudalur in 2019.

The accused M. Abbas, a resident of Thalavady in O-Valley in Gudalur, sexually assaulted the girl who lived near his house. H

The judge also imposed a fine of ₹3,000 on the accused failing which he would spend a further nine months in prison.


