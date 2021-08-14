Man sentenced for sexual assault

SALEM

14 August 2021 01:01 IST

An elderly man was sentenced to five years of imprisonment by the Special Court under POCSO Act here on Friday.

According to the police, in August 2014, Kaliappan (60) from Samuthiram near Manapakkiyam here lured a 10-year-old girl from his locality and attempted to sexually assault the minor girl. Based on a complaint from the victim’s mother, Sankari All Women Police Station registered a case and arrested the accused.

Hearing the case on Friday, the Special Court for Trail of cases under POCSO Act, Judge S. Muruganantham sentenced the accused to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on him.