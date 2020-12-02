Man run over by bus

Coimbatore

02 December 2020 23:57 IST

A 53-year-old man was run over by a private bus that hit his two-wheeler on Ukkadam – Athupalam road on Wednesday.

The bus came to a halt after hitting the fuel dispenser unit of a fuel station on the road.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as P. Rajamanickam from Sankarayapuram near Kinathukadavu.

Advertising

Advertising

The accident took place around 10.30 a.m. when Rajamanickam, a private security guard, was returning to his home after night duty, said the police.

The bus plying on Ukkadam-Madukkarai stretch first rear-ended a moped and a car. The bus then took a left turn hitting the scooter of Rajamanickam. He fell off the two-wheeler and was run over by the bus which entered the compound of a fuel station on the left side of the road.

“Had the bus hit the fuel dispenser in force, it would have caused a big tragedy”, said a police officer.

The Traffic Investigation Wing (West) arrested the driver of the private bus Ramesh Kumar (38), a resident of Pattanam near Sulur.