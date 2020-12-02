Man run over by bus

A 53-year-old man was run over by a private bus that hit his two-wheeler on Ukkadam – Athupalam road on Wednesday.

The bus came to a halt after hitting the fuel dispenser unit of a fuel station on the road.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as P. Rajamanickam from Sankarayapuram near Kinathukadavu.

The accident took place around 10.30 a.m. when Rajamanickam, a private security guard, was returning to his home after night duty, said the police.

The bus plying on Ukkadam-Madukkarai stretch first rear-ended a moped and a car. The bus then took a left turn hitting the scooter of Rajamanickam. He fell off the two-wheeler and was run over by the bus which entered the compound of a fuel station on the left side of the road.

“Had the bus hit the fuel dispenser in force, it would have caused a big tragedy”, said a police officer.

The Traffic Investigation Wing (West) arrested the driver of the private bus Ramesh Kumar (38), a resident of Pattanam near Sulur.