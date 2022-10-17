Man robbed of silver bars worth ₹50 lakh in Salem

The Hindu Bureau
October 17, 2022 17:59 IST

Special teams have been formed to nab a gang who had allegedly robbed silver bars worth ₹50 lakh from a person on Sunday night. .

According to the police, L. Santhosh of Market Street in Shevapet, along with B. Sagar of Shevapet and V. Vikranth of Panankadu, were returning in a car to Salem from Raipur in Chhattisgarh after purchasing 100 kg of silver bars on October 13. On Sunday night, when they reached R.C. Chettipatti near Omalur, a six-member gang, who came in another car, stopped Santhosh’s car and allegedly abducted him. The gang spared Sagar and Vikranth. Later, the gang took the 100 kg silver bars with them and left Santhosh with his car at Sankagiri and fled.

Sagar and Vikranth lodged a complaint with the Omalur police. A case has been registered in this connection.

