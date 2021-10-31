Man robbed of gold jewellery, cash

A jewellery supplier from Erode was robbed of 1.88 kg of gold ornaments and ₹7.5 lakh by two men near Vadavalli late on Saturday.

The police said that A. Shanmugam, a native of Gandhi Nagar from Sathyamangalam, was robbed of the gold and cash on Vadavalli - Thondamuthur road on Saturday night.

According to the police, Mr. Shanmugam has been supplying gold ornaments to many small jewellery shops in Erode and Coimbatore districts for nearly 20 years.

The police said that Mr. Shanmugam came to Coimbatore on Saturday morning and he supplied ornaments to a few jewellery showrooms in the city. He had 1.88 kg of jewellery and collection amount of ₹7.5 lakh in a bag.

The police said that two men followed Mr. Shanmugam in a two-wheeler and waylaid him near Chinmaya Nagar on Vadavalli – Thondamuthur road late on Saturday when he was heading to his son’s house.

The robbers assaulted Mr. Shanmugam with a knife and took away the bag containing gold and cash.

The Vadavalli police accessed visuals of the robbery and the assault from a surveillance camera. The police said that a man who witnessed the incident also took a video.

Two special teams have been formed to nab the robbers.