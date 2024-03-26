Man posing as Mumbai cybercrime police officer dupes Coimbatore resident of nearly ₹7 lakh

A man who posed as a cybercrime police officer from Mumbai duped a Coimbatore resident of ₹6.98 lakh. The police said a 64-year-old man from Meena Estate in Coimbatore was cheated by an impersonator.
As per the complaint lodged by the victim, he received a call from an unknown number on March 23 and the caller introduced himself as an employee of a courier firm. The stranger told the complainant that the latter’s name and other credentials were used to send a parcel from Mumbai to Iran, which was seized by the Customs. The complainant was told that the package contained two kg of synthetic drug lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and five Iranian passports.