ADVERTISEMENT

Man posing as Mumbai cybercrime police officer dupes Coimbatore resident of nearly ₹7 lakh

March 26, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A man who posed as a cybercrime police officer from Mumbai duped a Coimbatore resident of ₹6.98 lakh. The police said a 64-year-old man from Meena Estate in Coimbatore was cheated by an impersonator.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, he received a call from an unknown number on March 23 and the caller introduced himself as an employee of a courier firm. The stranger told the complainant that the latter’s name and other credentials were used to send a parcel from Mumbai to Iran, which was seized by the Customs. The complainant was told that the package contained two kg of synthetic drug lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and five Iranian passports.

ALSO READ
Victims of cybercrime fraud from Coimbatore district lose over ₹62 crore in 11 months

The stranger asked him to lodge a complaint with the cybercrime police in Mumbai, if the parcel was not sent by him. He also sent a web link to the complainant and directed him to speak to a cybercrime police officer.

When the complainant made the video call, a person who posed as a police officer told him that bank accounts in his name were used for suspicious anti-national activities. The impersonator convinced him that the bank credentials should be verified using a software of the Reserve Bank of India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Many from Coimbatore fall prey to part time job-cum-investment scam

The impersonator later obtained the netbanking credentials from the complainant and transferred ₹ 6,98,887 to another bank account. The cheater claimed that the amount would be refunded to the complainant’s account after the verification process.

Suspecting fraudulent activity, the complainant lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police in Coimbatore city. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / cyber crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US