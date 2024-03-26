Man posing as Mumbai cybercrime police officer dupes Coimbatore resident of nearly ₹7 lakh

March 26, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A man who posed as a cybercrime police officer from Mumbai duped a Coimbatore resident of ₹6.98 lakh. The police said a 64-year-old man from Meena Estate in Coimbatore was cheated by an impersonator.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, he received a call from an unknown number on March 23 and the caller introduced himself as an employee of a courier firm. The stranger told the complainant that the latter’s name and other credentials were used to send a parcel from Mumbai to Iran, which was seized by the Customs. The complainant was told that the package contained two kg of synthetic drug lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and five Iranian passports.

The stranger asked him to lodge a complaint with the cybercrime police in Mumbai, if the parcel was not sent by him. He also sent a web link to the complainant and directed him to speak to a cybercrime police officer.

When the complainant made the video call, a person who posed as a police officer told him that bank accounts in his name were used for suspicious anti-national activities. The impersonator convinced him that the bank credentials should be verified using a software of the Reserve Bank of India.

The impersonator later obtained the netbanking credentials from the complainant and transferred ₹ 6,98,887 to another bank account. The cheater claimed that the amount would be refunded to the complainant’s account after the verification process.

Suspecting fraudulent activity, the complainant lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police in Coimbatore city. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.