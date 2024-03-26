GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man posing as Mumbai cybercrime police officer dupes Coimbatore resident of nearly ₹7 lakh

March 26, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A man who posed as a cybercrime police officer from Mumbai duped a Coimbatore resident of ₹6.98 lakh. The police said a 64-year-old man from Meena Estate in Coimbatore was cheated by an impersonator.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, he received a call from an unknown number on March 23 and the caller introduced himself as an employee of a courier firm. The stranger told the complainant that the latter’s name and other credentials were used to send a parcel from Mumbai to Iran, which was seized by the Customs. The complainant was told that the package contained two kg of synthetic drug lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and five Iranian passports.

Victims of cybercrime fraud from Coimbatore district lose over ₹62 crore in 11 months

The stranger asked him to lodge a complaint with the cybercrime police in Mumbai, if the parcel was not sent by him. He also sent a web link to the complainant and directed him to speak to a cybercrime police officer.

When the complainant made the video call, a person who posed as a police officer told him that bank accounts in his name were used for suspicious anti-national activities. The impersonator convinced him that the bank credentials should be verified using a software of the Reserve Bank of India.

Many from Coimbatore fall prey to part time job-cum-investment scam

The impersonator later obtained the netbanking credentials from the complainant and transferred ₹ 6,98,887 to another bank account. The cheater claimed that the amount would be refunded to the complainant’s account after the verification process.

Suspecting fraudulent activity, the complainant lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police in Coimbatore city. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / cyber crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.