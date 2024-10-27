GIFT a SubscriptionGift
 Man posing as journalist arrested for attempted extortion in the Nilgiris

Published - October 27, 2024 06:40 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nilgiris district police on Saturday arrested a man claiming to be a journalist for allegedly attempting to extort money from a private contractor engaged in removing “dangerous trees” in the district.

According to police, the contractor had been tasked with removing trees near Kinnakorai that posed a risk to public safety. Three individuals, identified as Babu, Suresh Kumar, and Senthil Kumar, allegedly approached the contractor and demanded ₹1 lakh in exchange for not publishing news about the tree removal.

Following the incident, the contractor filed a complaint with the Nilgiris police. Investigators from Manjoor police station arrested Senthil Kumar and are actively searching for the two other suspects involved.

