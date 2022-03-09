Man posing as food safety officer held in Coimbatore

The Singanallur police arrested a 47-year-old man who demanded cash from merchants and shopkeepers by posing as a food safety officer.

M. Sivakumar (47), a resident of Anna Nagar at Neelikonampalayam, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by P. Sornakumar, food safety officer of Coimbatore Municipal Corporation for Singanallur division.

According to the police, Mr. Sornakumar received complaints on Tuesday that a person posing as food safety officer demanded money from merchants and shopkeepers at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar at Sowripalayam.

Merchants association president Muthupandi alerted Mr. Sornakumar about the person who demanded cash from a shop at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar. The police arrested Sivakumar based on a complaint from Mr. Sornakumar.