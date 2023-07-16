ADVERTISEMENT

Man posing as astrologer dupes woman of gold chain in Coimbatore

July 16, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police are on the lookout for a man who cheated a 25-year-old woman of her three sovereign gold chain by posing as an astrologer, at Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore .

G. Akila, a resident of Kumaran Garden Street in Kuniyamuthur, complained to the police that a stranger got away with her chain on Saturday. The complaint said that an unknown person who posed as an astrologer visited her house on Saturday afternoon. The stranger convinced her that a puja needed to be done for which he asked her to bring a plate and a tumbler. The man asked the woman to put her gold chain in the tumbler and cover it with the plate. The stranger disappeared with the chain when she went to the kitchen and returned. Based on her complaint, the Kuniyamuthur police registered a case against the unidentified person and launched an investigation to trace him. 

