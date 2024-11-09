 />
Man poisoned to death by colleague in Salem

Updated - November 09, 2024 06:59 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man died of poisoning allegedly by a colleague on Friday evening.

S. Ganesh of Arumuga Pillaiyar Temple Street in Gugai, was invited to a party on November 4 by N. Yuvaraj, 28, a colleague at the trading company where he worked. Ganesh returned home after the party and fainted, after which his family admitted him to the Salem Government Hospital.

An inquiry revealed that Yuvaraj had allegedly served alcohol laced with poison to Ganesh, to get even with him for reporting Yuvaraj’s mistakes to the company headquarters in Madurai. Shevapet police arrested Yuvaraj along with his friends Santhosh Kumar (23), Athisivan (22), and Madhusudhanan (60), who allegedly procured the poison. They were booked for attempted murder and remanded in prison.

Ganesh, who was under treatment, died on Friday evening, after which the case was reclassified to a murder case on Saturday.

Published - November 09, 2024 06:58 pm IST

