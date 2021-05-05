Man picked up for inquiry into elderly woman’s murder in Erode

ERODE

The suspect had borrowed money from her and visited her frequently

The Erode North police on Wednesday picked up for questioning the driver of a 62-year-old woman who was found dead in her house at Manickampalayam here on Tuesday.

Police said that the deceased, Manimegalai, had lost her husband a few years ago and was residing alone in her house in Housing Board Colony. Her son and daughter were residing in different areas in the city.

On Tuesday evening, Manimegalai’s sister Rani went to her house and found the door locked from outside. However, she heard television sound from inside the house.

She opened the window and found Manimegalai lying in a pool of blood. With the help of neighbours, the front door was broken and and the police were alerted. The body was sent to Government Hospital at Perundurai.

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai and other senior officials inspected the crime spot.

The police suspect that the crime could have been committed by someone known to the victim.

Inquiries revealed that the suspect, who served as her driver, visited her house frequently and had borrowed money from her. He has been picked up for inquiry.