Man nabbed for hunting deer in Erode

March 09, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

The forest department officials, along with the Talavadi police, caught one person and are searching for two others who were hunting deer on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the officials found a few individuals engaged in hunting animals in the Shesan Nagar locality with a country-made gun. When the officials arrived at the spot, they saw three people acting suspiciously. Upon seeing the police and forest officials, the trio attempted to flee, but the officials managed to catch one of them, who was identified as N. Gowsar Ahmed from the same locality. The remaining two accused were identified as N. Kaishar Ahmed and K. Logi, both residents of Shesan Nagar. The officials found and confiscated a deer carcass, a country-made gun, knives, and explosives from the accused.

