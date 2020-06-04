Man murders woman after molestation attempt in Tiruppur

A young man murdered a woman after allegedly attempting to molest her at her residence in Thirumuruganpoondi in Tiruppur on Wednesday night.

Police said that the accused, Boopathi, 22 was the neighbour of Muthulakshmi, 49 in Pandiyan Nagar, Thirumuruganpoondi. Close to midnight on Wednesday, the accused allegedly barged into the residence of the deceased, who was living alone, in an inebriated state and attempted to molest her.

In an attempt to resist, the woman physically attacked the accused. Aggravated, the accused hit her on the head with an iron pan (dosa kal), leading to her death on the spot, due to excessive bleeding. The accused fled the scene following the incident, police said.

Thirumurganpoondi police registered a case under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and efforts to arrest the accused are on.