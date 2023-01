January 03, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST

A 40-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife as he suspected her character.

According to the police, S. Raja of Sambamedu Alanganatham after murdering his wife R. Pramila with a sickle while she was asleep on Tuesday fled from the spot. (38), Later, he surrendered himself at the Namakkal police station. The police sent the body to Namakkal Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and arrested Raja.