Man murders wife, kills self

A construction worker near Malasamuthiram here murdered his wife after she refused to give him money to consume liquor and killed self on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Siddhan (55) and Eswari (48). According to police, the couple was residing along with their three sons at Konangipalayam here.

Altercation

On Thursday night, there was an altercation between them when Siddhan demanded money from Eswari for liquor. As she refused, Siddhan attacked her with a billhook and Eswari succumbed to the injuries.

Later, Siddhan committed suicide.

Mallasamuthiram police recovered the bodies. A case has been registered.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.