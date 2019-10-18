Man murders wife, kills self

A construction worker near Malasamuthiram here murdered his wife after she refused to give him money to consume liquor and killed self on Thursday night.
The deceased were identified as Siddhan (55) and Eswari (48). According to police, the couple was residing along with their three sons at Konangipalayam here.
Altercation
On Thursday night, there was an altercation between them when Siddhan demanded money from Eswari for liquor. As she refused, Siddhan attacked her with a billhook and Eswari succumbed to the injuries.
Later, Siddhan committed suicide.
Mallasamuthiram police recovered the bodies. A case has been registered.
Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor