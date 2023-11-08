ADVERTISEMENT

Man murders wife, ends life in Namakkal

November 08, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man ended his life after murdering his wife near Mangalapuram in Namakkal district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Selvaraj (50), a truck driver who was residing at Eswaramoorthipalayam, and his wife Rajamani (45).

Following a quarrel over family dispute, Selvaraj allegedly murdered Rajamani. Later, he ended his life. On information, Mangalapuram police recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

