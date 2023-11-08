HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man murders wife, ends life in Namakkal

November 08, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man ended his life after murdering his wife near Mangalapuram in Namakkal district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Selvaraj (50), a truck driver who was residing at Eswaramoorthipalayam, and his wife Rajamani (45).

Following a quarrel over family dispute, Selvaraj allegedly murdered Rajamani. Later, he ended his life. On information, Mangalapuram police recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.