Man murders two siblings in Erode

January 31, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

An enmity led to a man murdering two brothers here on Monday night.

L. Gowtham, 30, and his brother L. Karthick, 26, of Krishnasamy Street at Municipal Colony were selling masala and oil items. At 8.30 p.m., when both were in their house, their uncle Arumugasamy, 50, of Manickampalayam come to the house and was speaking to the duo. Due to enmity, an altercation broke out between them.

When Karthick took out his mobile phone and videographed the incident, Arumugasamy stabbed the siblings multiple times. Neighbours rescued them and sent them to the District Headquarters Hospital. But, they died later. The Erode GH police registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused.

