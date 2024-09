A man murdered his father and sister over property partition dispute here outside the Village Administrative Office in Kottukaranpatty in Singarapettai on Thursday.

The accused Lavakrishnan hacked to death his father Varadan and sister Vanavalli here refusing to accept a court order on property partition among his five brothers and sisters. Singarapettai police retrieved the bodies and arrested the accused.

