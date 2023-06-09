ADVERTISEMENT

Man murders son over land dispute in Salem

June 09, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 85-year-old farmer killed his son following a land dispute and surrendered to the police on Friday.

According to the police, Vaiyapuri (85), a resident of Nadu Veethi near Pallakadu in Gangavalli, and his son V. Durairaj (55) were farmers. There was a land dispute between Vaiyapuri and his son over dividing three cents of land.

On Thursday night, Durairaj’s wife Mallika, son Gopi, and daughter Sathya went for a temple function. Vaiyapurai and Durairaj were left in the house. Durairaj consumed liquor, quarrelled with his father regarding the land, and went to sleep.

In the wee hours of Friday, Vaiyapuri murdered his son using a hammer and surrendered at the Gangavalli police station. The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case, arrested Vaiyapuri, and are investigating further.

