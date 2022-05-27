Man murders mother-in-law in Namakkal

A man murdered his mother-in-law in front of her house during the late hours of Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Gokila (40). Gokila married off her daughter Arathi to Karthi, a mechanic at a truck bodybuilding shop, three years ago. However, the couple separated soon after the marriage as Karthi complained of chronic ailments.

Arathi moved to her mother’s house in Karuveppmpatti and Karthi, who wanted to reunite with his wife, rented a house nearby. Karthi assumed that his mother-in-law was the reason behind their separation.

On Thursday, while Gokila was alone at home, Karthi picked a quarrel with her and in a fit of rage hit her with a huge stone on her head. Gokila died on the spot. The Namakkal police arrested Karthi. A case has been registered and investigation is on.