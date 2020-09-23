Man murders mother, burns the body

Namakkal

23 September 2020 23:52 IST

The Tiruchengodu Rural Police are on the lookout for a 39-year-old man who allegedly murdered his mother and burnt the body in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to police, the accused Prakash was having frequent quarrel with his mother over a property dispute. He wanted the property in his mother’s name to be transferred to him.

On Tuesday, during an altercation, Prakash assaulted his mother with an iron rod. She died on the spot. Muthulakshmi, the women’s daughter-in-law, found blood strains inside the house. Prakash warned her not to disclose it to anyone. The police said that he took the body to a vacant land near the house and burnt it using petrol and removed the ashes from the spot. After Prakash left, Muthulakshmi alerted neighbours, who informed the police. Fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog were pressed into service. A case was registered and a search is on for Prakash.

