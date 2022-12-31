HamberMenu
Man murders male child in an act of ‘revenge’ in Rasipuram

December 31, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old man was arrested for murdering a two-and-a-half-year-old male child on Friday night.

According to the police, B. Rahul of Seerapalli, near Rasipuram, entered the house of Kapil Vasan, a worker at a sago factory, and attacked the child Tarun. Hearing the scream of the child, mother of Tarun, Rajamani raised an alarm.

Local residents rushed to the spot and caught Rahul. The child while taken to a private hospital in Rasipuram died on the way. The Namagiripet police registered a case and arrested Rahul. Investigations revealed that Rahul used to watch pornographic films on his mobile and Kapil Vasan family members allegedly spread this information to their relatives. To take revenge, Rahul murdered the child.

