ADVERTISEMENT

Man murders his wife and ends life in Namakkal

April 13, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old man ended his life after murdering his wife on Saturday. Manoharan, resident of Kongu Nagar in Namakkal, was working for a private company in Oman, and had arrived in Namakkal a few days ago. Early on Saturday, he sent a message to his son Rahul (25), who was at a relative’s house, about an argument he had with his wife Anitha (47) regarding finances. Rahul rushed home and found Anitha lying in a pool of blood and Manoharan lying dead in the bathroom. Namakkal police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the Namakkal Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US