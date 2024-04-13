Man murders his wife and ends life in Namakkal

April 13, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Namakkal

A 55-year-old man ended his life after murdering his wife on Saturday. Manoharan, resident of Kongu Nagar in Namakkal, was working for a private company in Oman, and had arrived in Namakkal a few days ago. Early on Saturday, he sent a message to his son Rahul (25), who was at a relative’s house, about an argument he had with his wife Anitha (47) regarding finances. Rahul rushed home and found Anitha lying in a pool of blood and Manoharan lying dead in the bathroom. Namakkal police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the Namakkal Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

