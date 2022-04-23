Man murders father in Coimbatore

A 61-year-old man, a retired conservancy worker, was murdered by his son at Puliyakulam in the city late on Friday.

C. Karuppasamy, a resident of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements at Puliyakulam, was murdered by his son K. Suresh (39), a resident of SIHS Colony near Singanallur.

The police said that Karuppasamy retired as a conservancy worker from the city police commissionerate. According to the police, he gave a share of his retirement benefits to his paramour, a 51-year-old woman who works as a conservancy worker with a police station. Suresh had urged his father to get back the money from the woman who has a son and daughter.

The police said that Suresh met Karuppasamy at Puliyakulam around 11.30 p.m. and quarrelled with him over the money given to the paramour. Suresh slit Karuppasamy’s throat with a knife and escaped. He died before neighbours could take him to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The police were on the lookout for Suresh.