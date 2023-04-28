ADVERTISEMENT

Man murdered, relatives stage road roko in Salem

April 28, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man was murdered and relatives staged a road roko seeking action against the culprits on Friday.

According to the police, M. Logeswaran (25) of Athikaripatti, near Ammapet, was a cashier in a tea shop. He developed an affair with a woman of the same locality.

On coming to know about this, the woman’s husband, Manikandan, quarrelled with Logeswaran on Thursday night. Manikandan allegedly attacked him with stones and Logeswaran sustained grievous injuries and died on the way to the hospital. The police registered a case and arrested Manikandan in the wee hours of Friday.

Meanwhile, relatives of Logeswaran staged a road roko near the Salem Collectorate saying that the police only arrested Manikandan. But, two more people were involved in the murder, and the police should arrest them, too. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children. The government must provide solatium to the family, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the police talked with them and assured the relatives that they would look into the demands. Later, they withdrew the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US