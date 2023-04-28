Man murdered, relatives stage road roko in Salem

April 28, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Salem

A 25-year-old man was murdered and relatives staged a road roko seeking action against the culprits on Friday.

According to the police, M. Logeswaran (25) of Athikaripatti, near Ammapet, was a cashier in a tea shop. He developed an affair with a woman of the same locality.

On coming to know about this, the woman’s husband, Manikandan, quarrelled with Logeswaran on Thursday night. Manikandan allegedly attacked him with stones and Logeswaran sustained grievous injuries and died on the way to the hospital. The police registered a case and arrested Manikandan in the wee hours of Friday.

Meanwhile, relatives of Logeswaran staged a road roko near the Salem Collectorate saying that the police only arrested Manikandan. But, two more people were involved in the murder, and the police should arrest them, too. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children. The government must provide solatium to the family, they said.

Later, the police talked with them and assured the relatives that they would look into the demands. Later, they withdrew the protest.