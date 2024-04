May 01, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - Krishnagiri

A 62-year-old man was murdered in a land dispute in Krishnagiri on Monday evening.

Veerappa (62), a farmer residing at Thottamanji near Anchetty, was involved in a land dispute with his relative, R. Perumal (58). On Monday afternoon, Perumal approached Veerappa inebriated and began quarrelling with him, during which he allegedly attacked Veerappa, killing him on the spot. Anchetty police sent the body to Denkanikottai government hospital for a postmortem and are on the lookout for Perumal.

