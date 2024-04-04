Man murdered in Salem

April 04, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Salem

A 69-year-old man was murdered in a property dispute on Wednesday evening.

Karuppannan, a farmer residing in Thandavarayapuram near Attur with his wife Mariammal (60), was involved in a property dispute with his son Raja (32). The two also participated in a television show, in which they attacked each other. On Wednesday, Raja and Mariammal picked up a quarrel with Karuppannan demanding that he transfer the properties to their names. During the altercation, the two allegedly attacked Karuppannan with a wooden log and sickle, killing him on the spot.

Attur police arrived at the spot and sent the body to Attur Government Hospital for a postmortem. Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the two accused.

