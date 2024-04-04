GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Man murdered in Salem

April 04, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 69-year-old man was murdered in a property dispute on Wednesday evening.

Karuppannan, a farmer residing in Thandavarayapuram near Attur with his wife Mariammal (60), was involved in a property dispute with his son Raja (32). The two also participated in a television show, in which they attacked each other. On Wednesday, Raja and Mariammal picked up a quarrel with Karuppannan demanding that he transfer the properties to their names. During the altercation, the two allegedly attacked Karuppannan with a wooden log and sickle, killing him on the spot.

Attur police arrived at the spot and sent the body to Attur Government Hospital for a postmortem. Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the two accused.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.