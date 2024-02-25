Man murdered in Salem

February 25, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Salem

A man was found murdered on a vacant land near Perumal Kovil in Kandampatti here on Sunday. The face of the victim was severely mutilated, and hence the police were unable to identify the deceased. On information, Suramangalam police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further. Police sources said they found a train ticket from the deceased that was taken from Ambur to Salem. The police are verifying the CCTV footage in the locality, sources added.

Burglars decamp with jewellery from house in Salem

Jewellery weighing 12 sovereigns were found stolen from a house near Chinnatirupathi. The inmates of the house had gone on a pilgrimage to Kasi, a few days ago. On Saturday evening, nearby residents found the house door open, and alerted Ravikumar and Kannankurichi police. The police came to the spot and found the jewellery stolen. Forensic experts gathered finger prints from the house. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

Two students die in accident in Salem

On Saturday, a group of students from a private college in Tiruchi district headed to Yelagiri in Tirupathur district on three bikes. When they reached Sukkampatti near Veeranam in the evening, two students on a bike tried to overtake a truck and collided with a car that came in the opposite direction. In the accident, the duo sustained injuries and died on the spot. The deceased were identified as K. Mohammed Hanifa (21), a resident of Manalmelkudi in Pudukkottai district and M. Syed Ismail Rusthi (22), a resident of Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district. The Veeranam police sent the bodies to Salem Government Hospital and are investigating further.

18 tourists injured in accident in Erode

On Saturday, a group of 20 people from Karur district came to Hasanur in Erode district in a tourist van. On Sunday afternoon, when they were returning to Karur, the van reached the 11th hairpin bend and the vehicle went out of control and toppled. In the accident, 18 people, including driver M. Eswaramoorthy (27), a resident of Dindigul district, sustained injuries and were admitted to the Sathyamangalam government hospital. The Hasanur police registered a case and are investigating.

Female elephant found dead in Krishnagiri

On Sunday, when Forest Department staff were engaged in rounds in Anchetty Reserve Forest, they found a female elephant dead at Kalyeri locality. On information, the officials and veterinary doctors rushed to the spot and performed a postmortem as per the Elephant Death Audit Framework. Veterinarians were of the view that a fight between elephants might be the cause of the death of the elephant, as tusk injury marks were found on the elephant. The age of the elephant may be around 10 and it might have died three days ago, officials added.