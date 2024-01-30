ADVERTISEMENT

Man murdered in Salem

January 30, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A man was found murdered by unidentified persons in Salem on Tuesday evening.

N. Kalaignar, alias Karunanidhi, a resident of Pillaiyar Kovil Street in Periya Kollapatti, was found murdered near the District Employment Office at Gorimedu on Tuesday evening. Kannankurichi police arrived at the spot and sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

Police sources said that the deceased was an accused in the murder of his sister-in-law, whom he suspected of aiding his daughter’s elopement. He was arrested by Annathanpatti police and remanded in prison. He was released from prison on bail last month, police sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US