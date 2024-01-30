GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man murdered in Salem

January 30, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A man was found murdered by unidentified persons in Salem on Tuesday evening.

N. Kalaignar, alias Karunanidhi, a resident of Pillaiyar Kovil Street in Periya Kollapatti, was found murdered near the District Employment Office at Gorimedu on Tuesday evening. Kannankurichi police arrived at the spot and sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

Police sources said that the deceased was an accused in the murder of his sister-in-law, whom he suspected of aiding his daughter’s elopement. He was arrested by Annathanpatti police and remanded in prison. He was released from prison on bail last month, police sources said.

