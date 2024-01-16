Man murdered in Salem

January 16, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

A 29-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his younger brother on Monday evening.

K. Gobi (29), a load man residing at Chinnanur near Veeranam in Salem district, was drinking with his brother K. Naveen Kumar (22) in the locality on Monday evening, when a quarrel erupted between the brothers in an inebriated state.

According to police, Naveen allegedly attacked his brother using a wooden log and fled the spot. Gobi, who sustained grievous head injuries, died on the spot.

Veeranam police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprit.

