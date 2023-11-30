ADVERTISEMENT

Man murdered in Salem

November 30, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old man was killed, his head severed and placed on the road on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, commuters found a severed head at Kullampatti Junction, near Ayothiyapattinam, and alerted the Karipatti police. The police rushed to the spot and sent the head to the Salem Government Hospital.

The police searched for the body and found it in the Agraharam Yeri locality on Thursday morning. The police verified the CCTV footage, and based on that, they nabbed Thirumalai (32), a resident of Kallikadu, near Karipatti. The police identified the deceased as M. Kumar (45), a resident of Nadupatti, near Vazhapadi.

Police sources said that as the accused was in an inebriated state, the investigation was delayed. After questioning, the motive for the murder will come to light, sources added..

