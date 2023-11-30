Man murdered in Salem

November 30, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Salem

A 45-year-old man was killed, his head severed and placed on the road on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, commuters found a severed head at Kullampatti Junction, near Ayothiyapattinam, and alerted the Karipatti police. The police rushed to the spot and sent the head to the Salem Government Hospital.

The police searched for the body and found it in the Agraharam Yeri locality on Thursday morning. The police verified the CCTV footage, and based on that, they nabbed Thirumalai (32), a resident of Kallikadu, near Karipatti. The police identified the deceased as M. Kumar (45), a resident of Nadupatti, near Vazhapadi.

Police sources said that as the accused was in an inebriated state, the investigation was delayed. After questioning, the motive for the murder will come to light, sources added..

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT