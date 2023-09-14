Man murdered in Salem

September 14, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Salem

A 45-year-old man was murdered by his friend on Thursday.

Krishnamoorthy (45), a resident of Kasakaranur in Salem was murdered by his friend Prabhu (29) from the same locality. The duo were construction workers.

A few days ago, they went for work in Tirunelveli district and looted gold and silver products from a house.

On Wednesday evening, the duo consumed liquor near Five Roads, and in an inebriated state, a quarrel erupted between the two regarding sharing the money.

During the quarrel, Prabhu allegedly attacked Krishnamoorthy using a wooden log, and he died on the spot. On information, the Pallapatti police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case, arrested the accused Prabhu, and remanded him in prison on Thursday.