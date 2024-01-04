GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man murdered in Salem, suspects absconding

January 04, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man was found murdered in Salem on Thursday, and a couple suspected in the case are absconding.

Balan, a resident of Thuraiyur in Tiruchi district, along with his wife Varalakshmi, rented a house at Poonaikaradu near Kamanaickenpatti in Salem last week. On Wednesday, a person claiming to be a relative, came to visit the couple, and a quarrel broke out between them. Upon learning of the incident, the house owner, Aiyyamperumal, asked the couple to vacate the house and left.

The following day, nearby residents found the visitor dead and the couple absconding after locking the house. Suramangalam Police arrived at the spot and moved the body to the Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police identified the deceased as U. Thiyagu (24), a resident of Thuraiyur in Tiruchi district. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the absconding couple.

