Man murdered in Salem over money dispute

September 29, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old man was murdered in a money dispute in Salem on Thursday (September 28) night.

K. Anbalagan (48), a resident of Panchali Nagar near Annathanapatti, was running an iron scrap shop at Erumapalayam Main Road. Muniappan (33), a resident of Nattamangalam, was working in Anbalagan’s shop and used to get money from him for consuming liquor. Last month, while Muniappan demanded ₹500, Anbalagan denied and stopped Muniappan from work.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, around 9 p.m., Muniappan came to the shop and quarrelled with Anbalagan. During the quarrel, he attacked Anbalagan with an iron rod and strangled him to death. On hearing the screams, residents nearby rushed to the spot, caught Muniappan, and alerted Annathanapatti police.

The police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The police registered a case and arrested the accused, Muniappan.

