Man murdered in quarrel at eatery

A 37-year-old man was murdered by a parotta master of a hotel near Sulur following a quarrel over kuruma, a type of gravy, late on Tuesday.
The police have identified the deceased as C. Arokiyaraj, a resident of Pattatharsiamman Temple Street at Muthugoundenpudur, near Sulur.
According to the police, Arokiyaraj, a painting worker by profession, went to a local eatery on Muthugoundenpudur to Aachankulam road around 9 p.m. He bought parottas as a parcel from the eatery and the parotta master V. Karuppasamy of Thenkasi gave him two packets of kuruma.
The police said that Arokiyaraj demanded an additional packet of kuruma, which Karuppasamy refused to give. This led to a quarrel between the two men. Arokiyaraj, according to the police, assaulted Karuppasamy with a wooden log. Karuppasamy pushed Arokiyaraj down and he fainted. He died while being rushed to the Government Hospital at Sulur.
The relatives of Arokiyaraj brought his body to the eatery and allegedly assaulted Karuppasamy and his employer K. Karikalan (40) of Muthugoundenpudur. They secured the two men and handed them over to the police.
The police said that Arokiyaraj is survived by his wife and two daughters.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath