Man murdered in quarrel at eatery

A 37-year-old man was murdered by a parotta master of a hotel near Sulur following a quarrel over kuruma, a type of gravy, late on Tuesday.

The police have identified the deceased as C. Arokiyaraj, a resident of Pattatharsiamman Temple Street at Muthugoundenpudur, near Sulur.

According to the police, Arokiyaraj, a painting worker by profession, went to a local eatery on Muthugoundenpudur to Aachankulam road around 9 p.m. He bought parottas as a parcel from the eatery and the parotta master V. Karuppasamy of Thenkasi gave him two packets of kuruma.

The police said that Arokiyaraj demanded an additional packet of kuruma, which Karuppasamy refused to give. This led to a quarrel between the two men. Arokiyaraj, according to the police, assaulted Karuppasamy with a wooden log. Karuppasamy pushed Arokiyaraj down and he fainted. He died while being rushed to the Government Hospital at Sulur.

The relatives of Arokiyaraj brought his body to the eatery and allegedly assaulted Karuppasamy and his employer K. Karikalan (40) of Muthugoundenpudur. They secured the two men and handed them over to the police.

The police said that Arokiyaraj is survived by his wife and two daughters.