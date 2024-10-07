GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man murdered in Namakkal

Published - October 07, 2024 09:35 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man was murdered here on Monday.

M. Mohanraj (27), a resident of Palamarathupatti in Dindigul district, was a construction worker. On Sunday, Mohanraj along with four friends came for work at Ram Nagar near Muthukalaipatti in Rasipuram.

On Monday morning, the building owner Purushothaman found Mohanraj dead and alerted the Rasipuram police. The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem.

Police investigations revealed that the workers consumed liquor on Sunday night and in an inebriated state, a verbal duel broke out between Mohanraj and his friend Vijay (27). The other workers pacified them and went to sleep. Later, the accused Vijay allegedly attacked him with an iron rod and in the attack, Mohanraj died on the spot.

The police registered a case and arrested Vijay and are investigating further.

