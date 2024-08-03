ADVERTISEMENT

Man murdered in Namakkal 

Published - August 03, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his son-in-law on Friday evening.

Maduraiveeran, a resident of Manapparai in Tiruchi district, had gone to intervene in a quarrel between his daughter, who is married to Thiyagu (35), resident of SPM Compound Street in Namakkal. An altercation ensued between Maduraiveeran and Thiyagu, during which Thiyagu allegedly attacked his father-in-law, causing him to faint. He died on the way to the Namakkal Government Hospital. Namakkal Police registered a case, arrested Thiyagu and remanded him in prison.

