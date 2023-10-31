HamberMenu
Man murdered in Namakkal

October 31, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old farmer was murdered in Namakkal district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ravi (50), a resident of Vairapalli Kadu near Namagiripettai in the district. He had developed an affair with a 45-year-old woman of the same locality.

He was attacked by the woman’s husband Allimuthu (50) following a quarrel. Hearing his screams, the local residents rushed to the spot and found Ravi dead. Meanwhile, rumours spread that Ravi was shot dead by Allimuthu using a country-made gun. The Namagiripettai police came to the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The police also seized a knife from the spot. The police registered a case and are on the lookout for Allimuthu.

Namagiripettai police said that they are waiting for the post-mortem report to confirm whether Allimuthu used a gun, knife, or both to kill Ravi.

