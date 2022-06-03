Coimbatore

Man murdered in Namakkal

A man was killed by his friend following a quarrel in an inebriated condition on Thursday night.

According to the police, S. Senthilkumar (24), a native of Nagapattinam district, was engaged in art works in a Mariamman temple at Olapatti here and stayed in a rented room. On Thursday night, he consumed liquor with another artisan N. Srinivasan (31). In an inebriated mood, a sudden quarrel erupted between them and Srinivasan allegedly stabbed Senthilkumar with a knife. Senthilkumar died on the spot and the accused fled. The Vennandur police sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case. A search is on for Srinivasan.


