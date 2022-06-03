Man murdered in Namakkal
A man was killed by his friend following a quarrel in an inebriated condition on Thursday night.
According to the police, S. Senthilkumar (24), a native of Nagapattinam district, was engaged in art works in a Mariamman temple at Olapatti here and stayed in a rented room. On Thursday night, he consumed liquor with another artisan N. Srinivasan (31). In an inebriated mood, a sudden quarrel erupted between them and Srinivasan allegedly stabbed Senthilkumar with a knife. Senthilkumar died on the spot and the accused fled. The Vennandur police sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case. A search is on for Srinivasan.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.