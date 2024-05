A 55-year-old man was murdered in a quarrel on Monday. S. Ramesh, resident of Konganapuram, was out drinking near the Old Panchayat Office on May 8 with Saravanan (45), an acquaintance. A quarrel broke out between the two, during which Saravanan allegedly attacked Ramesh with stones. Ramesh, who was admitted to Salem Government Hospital with serious injuries, died on Monday. Saravanan was arrested for attempt to murder, which has now upgraded to a murder case.

